Woman, child found dead in migrant boat off Spain

MADRID (AP) — The bodies of a woman and a child have been found in a rubber dinghy packed with migrants that was intercepted by authorities near Spain’s Canary Islands. It was not immediately known if the child and woman were related. Spain’s state news agency Efe cited Canary Island officials as saying it appeared the woman and the four-year-old girl were squashed by the number of the people in the boat. The dinghy was carrying some 50 sub-Saharan migrants and set sail from near the city of Tantan in southwestern Morocco. Two other boats carrying some 80 migrants were intercepted between Thursday and Friday in the same area. The route to the Canary Islands is deemed as one of the most dangerous migrant routes in the world.

