3 killed, including child, in Montana reservation shooting

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two men and an 18-month old child have been fatally shot on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation. FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said the shooting happened at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier Park, just outside Glacier National Park. In addition to the deaths, two women were flown to a hospital for treatment. At least one of them was shot. Barker did not disclose suspect information but said Monday there was no further threat to public safety. The northwestern reservation Montana is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier National Park to the west and Canada to the north.

