4 dead in weekend Colorado crash of small plane in woods

DENVER (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says four people died in a small plane crash Sunday in the foothills west of Boulder, Colorado. The FAA preliminary report Monday says the cause of the crash was unknown. The crash sparked a small fire that was quickly contained in the forested area. Boulder County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield says a witness called in the crash Sunday morning when the plane went down in a wooded area called Lefthand Canyon in Boulder County. She says the Cessna T337G plane took off with three passengers and the pilot aboard.

