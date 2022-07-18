Amid Russia shelling, Zelenskyy seeks to strengthen ranks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling across Ukraine is showing no signs of easing. Ukrainian leaders meanwhile are looking to strengthen their own ranks Monday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed from office some of his most prominent officials because of alleged “poor performance” over clearing their agencies of “collaborators and traitors.” Officials said Ukraine’s Security Service head Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova face investigations into their conduct. Zelenskyy appointed acting heads of the two agencies in the meantime. Analysts believe the moves are not surprising and are motivated by Zelenskyy’s bid to strengthen control over the the army and the security agencies.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.