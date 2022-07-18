Bulgaria’s president asks third party to form a government

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has handed a mandate to the third-largest political party in parliament to form a government after two previous attempts have failed. The chances of the Socialist Party’s success are dim. But its floor leader said Monday his party would invite the three other groups in the former coalition to give it a new try. The move comes after the two main groups in parliament failed to end Bulgaria’s latest political crisis amid soaring tensions with Russia. The president must dissolve parliament if the coalition talks fail, appoint a caretaker government and schedule another early parliamentary election.

