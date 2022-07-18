California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A new report found that a California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by bear that had learned to seek out human food. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s Board of Review concluded the bear was likely attracted to food and scents near her tent. Leah Davis Lokan of Chico was mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021, in Ovando. The investigation found Lokan moved some food out of her tent but two bags that previously held dried blueberries remained. The bear was shot two days later.

