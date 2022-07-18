Denver police: 5 bystanders hurt when cops fire at armed man
DENVER (AP) — Denver police say five bystanders in a neighborhood filled with bars emptying for the night Sunday morning were hurt when officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at them. Investigators are trying to determine whether the three women and two men were hit by police gunfire or by ricocheting bullets or shrapnel. They didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries. Officials say the man accused of having the gun in the city’s Lower Downtown neighborhood is expected to survive. Police say it doesn’t appear that he fired it. He was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing and possession of a handgun by a previous offender.