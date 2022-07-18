‘Duck of Justice’ creator retires to pursue writing career

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A detective who put the Bangor Police Department on the social media map is retiring to write a book. Lt. Tim Cotton used humor on Facebook to put a human face on police work, and he created the viral “Duck of Justice” when he rescued a faux waterfowl from a trash bin. Visitors routinely drop by the police department to have their picture taken with the duck. In his retirement, Cotton will continue posting to the Duck of Justice’s Facebook page for the police department while pursuing his writing career.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.