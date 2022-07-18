Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court

ATLANTA (AP) — Groups challenging Georgia’s 2021 voting law are asking a federal judge to block a ban on giving water and food to voters standing in line. The state is defending the ban. It says that it prevents concerns about illegal campaigning or vote buying, while preserving order around polling places. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee didn’t immediately rule Monday on the request for a preliminary injunction. The U.S. Justice Department has also sued trying to overturn Georgia’s law, but is not among the groups seeking an injunction. The hearing comes as the November elections approach in narrowly politically divided Georgia.

