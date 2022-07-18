Skip to Content
Gunfire, shootings and panic mar American weekend

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MARC LEVY
The Associated Press

Shoppers getting gunned down at an Indiana mall’s food court and a gunfight at a Houston home were among the violence that marred this weekend in America. Meanwhile, panic at a Las Vegas Strip casino revealed the grip that gun violence has on America in 2022. More than a half-dozen are dead, including teenagers. In addition to the violence, authorities released a damning report that criticized all levels of law enforcement for a chaotic and feckless response on May 24 to a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

