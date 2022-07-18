Gunfire, shootings and panic mar American weekend
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MARC LEVY
The Associated Press
Shoppers getting gunned down at an Indiana mall’s food court and a gunfight at a Houston home were among the violence that marred this weekend in America. Meanwhile, panic at a Las Vegas Strip casino revealed the grip that gun violence has on America in 2022. More than a half-dozen are dead, including teenagers. In addition to the violence, authorities released a damning report that criticized all levels of law enforcement for a chaotic and feckless response on May 24 to a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.