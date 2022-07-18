Japan, South Korea foreign ministers meet to mend ties

TOKYO (AP) — Foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan have held talks in Tokyo in what both sides said was a renewed effort to improve bilateral relations. The countries’ ties have been strained mostly over historical issues, such as Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula and Tokyo’s mobilization of Korean laborers and sex slaves leading up to and during World War II. At the heart of the dispute are South Korean court rulings in 2018, which ordered two Japanese companies, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to compensate forced Korean laborers. The Japanese companies have refused to comply with the rulings, and the former laborers and their supporters responded by pushing for the forced sale of corporate assets of Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi.

By YURI KAGEYAMA and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.