Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia’s capital has blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. The Women’s Health Center suspended abortion services on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The criminal abortion ban made performing or obtaining an abortion a felony punishable by up to a decade in prison. Clinic lawyers argued the law has been superseded by a slew of modern, conflicting laws.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.