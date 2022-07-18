Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing this week for a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Thomas Lane was one of three other officers at the scene in 2020 when then-Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the pavement with his knee for more than 9 minutes. Lane held Floyd’s legs while Officer J. Alexander Kueng pinned his back and Officer Tou Thao held back onlookers. Prosecutors are seeking from 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years in prison when Lane is sentenced Thursday. Sentencing hasn’t been set yet for Kueng and Thao, who are objecting to how their recommended sentences have been calculated in a presentence review.

