Lebanon’s Baalbek festival back, despite economic collapse

BAALBEK, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s renowned Baalbek festival is back and is being held in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019. French pianist Simon Ghraichy performed in front of a full house on Sunday night in what organizers described as a night of hope for Lebanon’s revival. The annual festival in the ancient northeastern city of soaring Roman columns has long attracted celebrities from around the world. It took a major hit as a result of Lebanon’s ongoing, nearly 3-year economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, which forced organizers for the past two years to broadcast live from the site, without an audience.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.