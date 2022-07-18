Man arrested in bomb threat that led to airport evacuation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say they have arrested an Oakland man for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat over the weekend prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people from the San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal. Police said Monday that 53-year-old Terry Addison was charged with reporting a false bomb threat and malicious report of a false bomb threat. Addison was booked into jail in San Mateo County, where the airport is located. It was not immediately known if Addison has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Police say the bomb threat was reported Friday night and authorities discovered a suspicious package. Investigators at the airport “deemed the item possibly incendiary.”

