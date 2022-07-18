Mexico: 18-year-old woman died of asphyxia “by obstruction”

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators said another autopsy of a young woman whose mysterious death shocked Mexico has shown that she died of asphyxia by suffocation due to “obstruction of respiratory orifices.” The autopsy results announced Monday did not specify what had blocked her nose and mouth. The head of Mexico City’s forensic service said the second autopsy on the woman’s exhumed body showed no signs of sexual violence. Dr. Felipe Takajashi said that 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar did not die of drowning. That deepened the mystery surrounding her death in April in a partly-filled underground water holding tank near the northern city of Monterrey.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.