Passenger plane crashes in Somalia, no deaths reported

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A passenger plane has crashed in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu with the 30 people on board safely evacuated. Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa. There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash. The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu’s international airport and then caught fire. Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.