Pitch clocks, shift limits, larger bases in MLB’s future
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball is considering a pitch clock for next year along with shift limits, larger bases and restrictions on pickoff attempts. A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2:37 from 3:04 at a similar point for non-clock games last year. Average time of nine-inning MLB games increased from 2:43 in 2003 to 3:13 in 2020 before dropping to 3:02 so far this season. An 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire will make the decisions. Limit use of robot plate umpires is possible for as early as 2024.