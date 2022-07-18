Rare in US for an active shooter to be stopped by bystander

Police are praising an armed shopper who killed a gunman at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall. It was a rare occurrence of someone stepping in to try to prevent multiple casualties before police could arrive. A 20-year-old gunman killed three people and wounded two others at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday before he was fatally shot by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken. Greenwood police Chief Jim Ison says “many more people” would have died if Dicken hadn’t intervened. Only a small percentage of active attacks in the U.S. end with a civilian firing back. Indiana allows adults to carry a handgun in public, through private property owners can prohibit firearms. The Greenwood mall has a ban on weapons.

