Rule broadens scope of gun-card applicant’s potential threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Police Department has implemented an emergency rule to allow authorities broader discretion in issuing Firearm Owner’s Identification cards. The change comes in response to a mass shooting July Fourth in suburban Chicago. It allows police to consider historical instances when determining whether FOID applicants present a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. State police issued a FOID to Robert E. Crimo III in 2019 after finding no current problems with his record. But twice in the previous eights months police had responded to his home for reports of suicidal and other violent threats. The emergency rule takes effect within 10 days and is in effect for five months while state police seek a permanent change.

