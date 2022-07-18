Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:13 PM

‘Stone-cold serial killer’ to be charged in LA-area slayings

KTVZ

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have linked 20-year-old Malik Patt to the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 9, as well as the July 11 deaths of a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea and a man who intervened in a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana. Three other people were shot and wounded in the July 11 violence, one of whom remained gravely injured Monday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content