‘Stone-cold serial killer’ to be charged in LA-area slayings
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have linked 20-year-old Malik Patt to the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 9, as well as the July 11 deaths of a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea and a man who intervened in a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana. Three other people were shot and wounded in the July 11 violence, one of whom remained gravely injured Monday.