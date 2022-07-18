Thieves break Brink’s trailer lock and steal jewelry, gems

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thieves broke into an unattended Brink’s tractor-trailer parked at a remote Southern California rest stop last week and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones after the vehicle’s two armed guards walked away. The tractor-trailer had been traveling overnight from a jewelry show in the San Francisco Bay Area down to the Los Angeles region for another event. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects followed the vehicle along its 375-mile journey or stumbled across it at the rest stop in a crime of opportunity. Representatives for Brink’s and the International Gem and Jewelry Show did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

