Timeline of Roman Polanski’s 45-year-old teen sex abuse case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The release of a transcript of previously sealed testimony in Roman Polanski’s long-running sex abuse case in Los Angeles is the latest development in a legal saga that has spanned 45 years. The transcript obtained Sunday by The Associated Press showed that a former prosecutor handling the case testified that a judge said in private that he would renege on a promise and imprison the renowned director. The testimony had long been sought by Polanski’s lawyers to argue their contention that the Oscar-winning director was mistreated by the Los Angeles court system. The director pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl.

