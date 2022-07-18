Trial begins in death of retired St. Louis police captain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who prosecutors say killed a retired St. Louis police captain during looting on a violent night in 2020 is on trial this week facing a first-degree murder charge. Opening statements were presented Monday in the trial of 26-year-old Stephan Cannon, of Glasgow Village, who is charged with killing Capt. David Dorn on June 2, 2020. Prosecutors say Cannon shot Dorn, who was investigating alarms at a friend’s pawn shop. Dorn’s death came on a violent night in St. Louis after protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Cannon’s attorneys said Monday no physical evidence links him to Dorn’s death.

