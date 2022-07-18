US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats. The Pentagon on Monday announced two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, says the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China. Hypersonic missiles are more difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons.