Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid working with countries that use their market positions to unfair advantage. And she called out China by name. In remarks prepared for delivery Monday, she said countries like China cannot be allowed to use their market position in key raw materials, technologies, or products “to disrupt our economy or exercise unwanted geopolitical leverage.” Yellen represented the U.S. at the Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and made stops in Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea. She avoided visiting China.

