Attacker mows down family with vehicle, kills 2 with shotgun

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his vehicle into a family as they walked near Glacier National Park then began shooting at them with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler. Authorities said Tuesday that after the assailant ran out of ammunition, he took out a knife and continued the attack before one of the victims managed to kill him. Killed in the Sunday night violence in the tourist town of East Glacier in northwestern Montana were David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau’s 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie. The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office says the assailant had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and that he had mental health issues.

