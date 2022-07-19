California board OKs parole of ex-Mexican Mafia killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved releasing a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene Enriquez. They argued in part that he is safer in prison than on the streets where he may be targeted by his old cronies. But his lawyer said Tuesday that officials can’t block his parole just because he might be in danger. Authorities have taken extraordinary steps to protect him over the years. Enriquez plans to keep cooperating with federal authorities as they are again prosecuting the leadership of the prison-based gang.

