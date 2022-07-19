China threatens ‘strong measures’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19. She would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker Newt Gingrich traveled there 25 years ago. China has vowed to annex Taiwan by force if necessary.

