EXPLAINER: Italy is used to crises, but this one is tough

ROME (AP) — Italy has had dozens of governments since the end of World War II. The country is very much used to political crises that topple ruling coalitions. But the tumult now roiling political parties is playing out differently. The fate of Premier Mario Draghi’s government is hanging in the balance after a key coalition partner let him down in an important vote in Parliament. Draghi is not a politician and in his 17 months in office at the helm of an unusual “national unity” government he has gained statesman status in Western Europe. Parliamentary debate Wednesday could help determine if the former European Central Bank chief might abandon his plan to resign. Citizens have rallied in piazzas and signed petitions pleading with him to stay in office.

