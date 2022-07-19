EXPLAINER: Methanol in South Africa teen deaths often fatal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — According to a health official in South Africa, methanol was found in the blood of the 21 teenagers who died last month in a bar in South Africa’s city of East London. Final toxicology reports will show if the levels of methanol were fatal and South Africa’s police will determine whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths. Methanol — sometimes called wood alcohol — is a toxic chemical and if ingested even small amounts can be fatal. Methanol is a colorless liquid used industrially in antifreeze and paint remover. Because methanol is cheap it has been used in making illegal alcoholic drinks, sometimes called moonshine.

