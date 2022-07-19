Fire, explosion reported at Hoover Dam
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Police in Boulder City, Nevada, say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam. Boulder City officials said on Twitter that the fire was out before the fire department arrived. Calls to police at the dam and Bureau of Land Management officials for information were not immediately returned.