Georgia school logo resembling a Nazi symbol sparks outrage

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta area elementary school has been paused after parents noted similarities between the logo and a Nazi symbol. The Cobb County School District said Tuesday that it immediately halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta following condemnation on social media. Georgia’s second-largest school district noted similarities to the Nazi war eagle developed in the 1920s but it said the design was based on a U.S. Army colonel’s eagle wings. The district says the logo is undergoing immediate review for needed changes. Some of those outraged by the design said they wanted an apology issued to the community.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.