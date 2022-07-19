Hungarian lawmakers propose curbing power of EU Parliament

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lawmakers in Hungary have passed a resolution that calls for curbing the power of the European Union’s parliament. The resolution adopted by members of Hungary’s governing Fidesz party on Tuesday advocates giving national parliaments the ability to veto legislation proposed at the EU level. It also states that members of the European Parliament should be appointed by national parliaments instead of elected by elected by voters of their respective countries, as they are now. The EU has withheld billions in recovery funds and credit from Hungary over concerns that its right-wing government has not upheld rule of law standards or implemented sufficient anti-corruption measures.

