Israel strikes Hamas site after bullet hits Israeli building

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its aircraft struck a post of the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip in response to a gunshot fired into southern Israel from the territory. Palestinian media said the site was struck multiple times by missiles on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the military said a bullet fired from Gaza hit an industrial building in the community of Netiv HaAsara. There were no reports of injuries in either incident. No one has claimed responsibility for firing the bullet, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all violence originating from Gaza, which has been under the rule of the Islamic militant group since 2007.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.