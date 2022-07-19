Italy thwarts illegal auction abroad of Gentileschi painting

ROME (AP) — Italy’s art squad police say they have thwarted the potential illegal sale by a Vienna auction house of a 17th-century painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, a celebrated Baroque artist. Carabinieri police said on Tuesday that art merchants had allegedly described the work as being painted by a follower of Gentileschi, and not the artist herself, to fraudulently obtain export permission from Italian authorities. Gentileschi was unusual for achieving success as a female painter in the male-dominated art world of her time. Her early work reflects influence by Baroque giant Caravaggio. A criminal probe is in its early stages. Authorities said the artwork is worth at least 2 million euros (dollars).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.