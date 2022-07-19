Ivana Trump’s life to be celebrated at a funeral Mass in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. Trump’s three children with former President Donald Trump are expected at the Wednesday afternoon gathering at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church. It’s unclear if the former president will join them. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992. Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly.

