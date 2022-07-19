Jill Biden, Ukraine’s first lady meet again, this time at WH

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, have met again, this time at the White House. Their meeting Tuesday was a follow-up after they first met in eastern Europe on Mother’s Day. President Joe Biden joined his wife to help welcome Zelenska and give her a bouquet of flowers. Zelenska is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week. She accepted a human rights award on behalf of the Ukrainian people on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she’s set to address members of Congress at the Capitol. She also had meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

