BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese investigative judge and security personnel have raided the Central Bank in a probe against the country’s embattled governor. Judge Ghada Aoun did not find Governor Riad Salameh Tuesday and left after receiving a judicial order. Salameh is being investigated both in Lebanon and in several European countries for alleged embezzlement and illicit enrichment.

