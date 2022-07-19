Man shot dead while working at ‘Law & Order’ film location

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” has been shot and killed. Police say Johnny Pizarro was found at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in front of a residence in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck. The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were investigating. A spokesperson for NBC confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series and said that no filming was going on at the time of the shooting.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.