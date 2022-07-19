Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most major countries are finding that it’s easier to promise to fight climate change than to actually do it. Experts who track action to reduce carbon emissions say only the European Union is close to doing what’s necessary to limit global warming to a few more tenths of a degree. A new report finds that the U.S. is on track to cut emissions by 24% to 30% by 2030, but that’s far lower than the country’s goal of reducing by 50% to 52%. Experts say other nations, particularly China, are waiting to see what happens in the U.S. But Congress and the Supreme Court have stymied the Biden administration’s climate-fighting plan.

