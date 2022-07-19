Rescuers search for 13 after boat sinks in Indonesian waters

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for 13 passengers from a boat that sank in bad weather and high waves while traveling between Indonesian islands. The boat sank Monday night in the Maluku Islands with 77 people on board. Rescue officials say 64 survivors have been found. Rubber boats, speedboats and a local longboat were being used in the search Tuesday. Ferry and boat tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used as transport and safety regulations can lapse.

