Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian cruise missiles hit villages around the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa overnight, in the latest attack that local authorities say aim to strike fear into the civilian population. An official said Tuesday that in the eastern Donetsk region, infrastructure is being “methodically destroyed” by Russian forces. A spokesman for the Ukraine armed forces’ general staff warns there remains “a high level of threat of missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.” As his forces pound Ukraine in a grinding war of attrition, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Iran to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain.

