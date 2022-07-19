San Francisco airport worker stabbed, suspect detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A worker at the San Francisco International Airport was stabbed Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, police said. It was the third security incident in a month at the airport south of San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department said the victim, who it did not identify, was attacked in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 and taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. CLEAR, an airport security provider, says the victim is one of its employees. Police say officers detained a man in connection with the attack and that no flights were affected. The police department gave no other information about the incident. An email seeking comment was not immediately answered Tuesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.