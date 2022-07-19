Spanish law on explicit consent in sexual relations delayed

MADRID (AP) — A new law in Spain requiring an explicit expression of consent in sexual relations won’t take effect just yet after the country’s Senate demanded a minor change in wording in the law’s preamble and sent it back to parliament. The legislation is popularly known as the “Only yes means yes” law. It was set to pass in the Senate. But a small party won support for its demand for a change Tuesday. The legislation has been long championed by Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government. The law has its roots in the outcry over a gang rape that shocked the country during the San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016.

