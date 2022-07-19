Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban says at least 31 people have been injured after an earthquake shook a remote area of eastern Afghanistan. Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director of the Taliban news agency Bakhtar, said Tuesday that the quake shook the region a day earlier. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1. The tremblor struck in the same area where an earthquake last month killed hundreds of people and caused widespread devastation. Last month’s more powerful earthquake ignited yet another crisis in the struggling country, further underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation.

