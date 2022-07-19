Teens charged after United Methodist Church leader is killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a pastor and leader of the United Methodist Church who was fatally shot during a carjacking in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church says the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was shot Monday afternoon outside of her home. She was found in her driveway with multiple wounds. Memphis police said Eason-Williams was taken to a hospital, where she died. The killing shocked the United Methodist Church community in Memphis. Church members attended a vigil for Eason-Williams on Monday night.

