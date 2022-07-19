Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat

GRAFORD, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire has burned several homes and prompted calls for voluntary evacuations around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions. Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 95 miles west of Dallas has burned about 500 acres and was 10% contained late Monday. No injuries have been reported and the cause was under investigation. Authorities say at least eight homes were evacuated. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the area for Tuesday in addition to an excessive heat warning with high temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

