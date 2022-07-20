$6.3M settlement reached over Arkansas dump site fire

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (AP) — A $6.3 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over an underground fire at a dumping site in northwest Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday reported an attorney in the case confirmed the settlement. It involves 85 households with 150 people. A jury trial had been set to begin in the case next month. An underground fire burned at the dump site in Bella Vista for months before firms were hired to put it out. The fire was discovered in July 2018 and extinguished in 2019.

