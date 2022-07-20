Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:08 AM

Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony

KTVZ

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Party has censured state House Speaker Rusty Bowers after his gripping public testimony before the Jan. 6 House committee about Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The censure Tuesday night came hours after Trump reiterated his support for Bowers’ opponent in his GOP primary for state Senate. The censure is largely symbolic, but it’s illustrative of the iron grip that Trump continues to have over the Republican Party. The Arizona Republican Party previously censured Gov. Doug Ducey, Cindy McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake. The censure does not specifically mention Bowers’ testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee but characterizes him as hostile to the GOP platform.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content